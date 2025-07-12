Snohomish sheriff seeking tips in cold case from 19 years ago

VERLOT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is continuing to ask the public for tips regarding a homicide from almost two decades ago near the town of Verlot.

56-year-old Mary Cooper and her 27-year-old daughter, Susanna Stodden, were killed on the morning of July 11, 2006, on the Pinnacle Lake Trail, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say their bodies were found along the trail, both with gunshot wounds - their killer has not been found.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at 425-388-3845.

