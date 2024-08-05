Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing teenager

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding an autistic teenager who is missing.

In a Facebook post, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Tommy was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday near the 3300 block of 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

Tommy is 6 feet 2 inches and about 200 pounds.

He was wearing a green shirt, a pair of shorts and possibly white shoes.

It is believed that he may have taken a bus somewhere.

If you have any information that can help bring him back to his family, you are asked to call 911.

