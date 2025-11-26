Snohomish County Sheriff warning of new phone and text scams

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Residents in Snohomish County have lost over $45,000 since mid-October through scams over phone calls and texts.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they have received numerous reports of scammers targeting residents’ personal and financial information.

One elderly resident reported losing $32,000 from her bank account after she received calls from scammers posing to be various government agencies, including the FBI.

They gained access to her personal information and were able to transfer the money from her account, SCSO said.

Another resident received fake calls from scammers pretending to be Chase fraud and Apple, saying they needed to transfer $9,000 to a Bitcoin machine.

Authorities are advising residents to stay alert and avoid engaging with robocalls, not to pay with gift cards, and to hang up if anyone claiming to be with an agency is demanding money over the phone.

Visit the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office post for more tips in how to avoid scams.

