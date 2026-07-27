Snohomish County man arrested for arson, felony harassment

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested July 11 after threatening housemates with a knife, barricading himself in his room and starting a fire.

In a Facebook post Friday, the office said on July 11 deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the 17400 block of 87th Avenue SE. According to the post, callers told the office that the suspect was allegedly holding a knife against residents of the home.

After threatening the other people in the home, the office says the suspect barricaded himself inside the home and began setting the structure on fire.

According to the post on social media, deputies made repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation and gain the suspect’s compliance through verbal commands, but he refused to surrender.

According to the office, once the fire was started, Deputy Selvig and other responding deputies forced entry into the residence. The suspect was taken into custody.

The office said the fire department was then able to enter the home and put out the fire.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple charges, including assault, arson, several counts of felony harassment, and additional offenses, according to the office. At the time, he also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

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