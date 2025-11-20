Snohomish County Democrats call for removal of ‘Flock’ cameras

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Some Snohomish County Democrats are calling for the removal of Flock Safety license plate reader cameras across Washington.

The 44th Legislative District Democrats passed Resolution 2025-04, “Calling for Removal of Flock Camera Surveillance from the 44th Legislative District and State of Washington,” according to a news release.

They cite privacy concerns and conflicts with the state’s sanctuary law. The group ultimately wants the technology banned statewide.

“This was not just a committee vote. Our full membership heard the evidence and said clearly that Flock’s business model is not compatible with a free society,” Ethan Martez, legislative coordinator for the 44th LD Democrats, said. “Every time someone in our community drives to work, to church, to a protest, or to visit family, they should not be automatically tracked and stored in a private company’s database.”

Stanwood Police Chief Jason Toner told KIRO Newsradio in March that the cameras helped catch a repeat offender within a week. He noted that data is deleted after 30 days unless it’s tied to an investigation.

He understands the concern over privacy.

“I mean, that’s a legitimate concern,” he said. “Is it too much ‘Big Brother?’ Too much government watching all the time? That’s not what we want.”

“Most of the property crime that is committed in Stanwood is done by people who come from outside of our community,” Chief Toner said. “It was just a way to build a visible fence, so we know when somebody’s coming into our community that’s up to no good, we have a little bit of notification.”

“We are happy to have the new Flock Camera technology in Stanwood,” Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said in an email. “Our community is safer with it, and those who would come here with crime in mind might want to think twice.”

Redmond recently paused its system after learning the U.S. Border Patrol improperly accessed cameras in Auburn.

“I do support turning off the cameras at this time while we continue to evaluate what is both best in terms of technology, our department, and what our community wants,” Councilmember Melissa Stuart said at a council meeting in early November.

Police Chief Darrell Lowe also said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not access Redmond’s system that day when agents detained multiple people there.

“Absolutely not. None of our data has been received by any outside entity,” Lowe said.

In October, the City of Auburn condemned the U.S. Border Patrol’s use of its Flock camera system after it discovered agents used it without permission.

“We want to state clearly: this access occurred unknowingly to us,” officials stated in their post. “The City of Auburn has not knowingly allowed, nor will we allow direct access to our Flock system by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Border Patrol, or any other federal immigration enforcement agency.”

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group