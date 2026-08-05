Snohomish All-Stars advance in Softball World Series after 7-3 win over Texas

SNOHOMICH, Wash. — The Snohomish Little League All-Stars representing the Northwest Region at the Little League Softball World Series are moving through the elimination bracket with a 7-3 win on Tuesday over Texas, the representatives of the Southwest Region.

Star player Madison Locke got Washington in the scoring column early with a first-inning solo home run. Locke, daughter of ESPN Analyst Danielle Lawrie, finished her day with three hits and four RBIs after a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning.

A complete video recap of the Washington v. Texas game is available here.

Snohomish now turns its attention to its next elimination game

Following the team’s second-round win, Washington will play its next game on Wednesday at 10 a.m. against the winner of the Canada and Europe-Africa game.

Snohomish suffered a 14-0 loss to the Southeast Region on Sunday, landing the girls in the elimination bracket of the double-elimination tournament in Greenville, North Carolina, meaning another loss would send the team home.

The Snohomish team is no stranger to adversity, as they lost the first game of the Washington state tournament to Woodinville before winning seven straight to secure the state championship.

The girls then moved on to the Northwest Region tournament, where they were flawless in San Bernardino, California. Snohomish went undefeated in the regionals, beating Oregon 2-0 in the first round and notching two wins over Idaho, including an 11-3 drubbing in the championship, punching a ticket to the Little League Softball World Series.

Locke pitched all 18 innings of the regional tournament, striking out 34 batters, according to The Everett Herald.

The full Snohomish Little League All-Stars roster is available here.

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