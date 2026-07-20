Snagtooth Falls hiker dislocates ankle, rescued by Skamania Search and Rescue

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old hiker, traversing Snagtooth Falls, was rescued Thursday, July 9, after dislocating his ankle.

According to a post on Skamania County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the rescue operation started around 4 p.m. on Thursday and continued into early morning Friday, July 10.

Upon arriving at the injured hiker, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SCSOSAR) initiated a “technical rescue,” as his injury made walking difficult and the path he was on was too rough.

14 SCSOSAR volunteers then hoisted the man down the trail using a “wheeled Stokes litter” and rope system, according to the post.

Hours later, the team brought the 29-year-old man safely back down.

The post notes that new satellite technology was crucial for communication efforts and helped the team coordinate “in areas with little or no traditional cellular coverage and difficult radio reception.”

In addition, the post emphasizes that SCSOSAR is made up of all volunteers. Those looking to help with future rescues can apply on their website.

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