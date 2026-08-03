Smoky conditions expected in western Washington this week from BC wildfires

Thus far this summer, Western Washington has generally avoided wildfire smoke, despite all the fires burning in Oregon, Eastern Washington, and British Columbia.

But now, wildfire smoke is about to spread into Western Washington.

The source is several out-of-control wildfires in remote parts of central British Columbia that have already burned well over a quarter million acres.

Higher pressure is forecast to build over the Pacific Northwest early this week. The evolving weather pattern will create northerly winds that will steer smoke from those BC fires south into Western Washington by Monday morning. Much of the smoke will be at higher levels, but some will reach the surface, degrading air quality.

Those with respiratory medical issues should take protective measures such as remaining indoors with better-quality air or wearing masks, particularly higher-quality N-95 masks. In fact, wearing N-95 masks may be a good idea for everyone in the region.

Warmer temperatures, together with drier relative humidities early this week, will also elevate the threat of local wildfires. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s in many parts of Western Washington.

In the meantime, smoke density in much of Eastern Washington looks to be much worse. Some areas are likely to reach hazardous air quality levels.

Relief from the wildfire smoke and warm temperatures is likely by this weekend as air flow from the Pacific Ocean is anticipated to increase, bringing cooler and cleaner air.

In the meantime, this week will be one to deal with the return of wildfire smoke, making this the eighth summer in the last 10 years with smoke somewhere in Western Washington.

Smoke forecast

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