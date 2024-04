BURLINGTON, Wash. — A small plane made a hard landing on a sandbar on the Skagit River Sunday afternoon.

Johnsons Bar near Burlington is a common place for small planes to land, but in this case, the landing caused one of the plane’s wheels to collapse, according to Skagit County authorities.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but the owner now has the task of removing the aircraft.









