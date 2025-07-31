Small plane crashes into home in Cashmere; 2 injured

CASHMERE, Wash. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after the plane they were in crashed into a home in Cashmere, Washington.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed into a home on Tigner Road around 5:30 p.m. The home was next to the Cashmere-Dryden Airport, though it’s unclear if the plane was landing or taking off.

The two people inside the small plane were taken to the hospital. One of them was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown.

The home was occupied at the time, deputies told KIRO 7, but no one was injured.

It’s unknown what caused the crash at this time,

The sheriff’s office and the NTSB and FAA are investigating.

