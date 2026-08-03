Slow-speed train derailment stops Sound Transit light rail service in Seattle for several hours

SEATTLE — A slow-moving Sound Transit light rail train derailed late Saturday night as it entered the International District/Chinatown Station.

No passengers were on board, and no one was hurt.

But it blocked rail service to downtown for several hours Sunday.

The train ended up just a few feet from the tracks and didn’t hit any boarding platforms.

It’s unknown what caused the derailment.

According to the Seattle Times, this was only the second time a derailment has disrupted passenger trips since service began in 2009.

Sound Transit restored full service to both the 1 and 2 lines at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Before that, passengers had to board buses at Capitol Hill, Sodo and Judkins Park stations to get to downtown Seattle.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

©2026 Cox Media Group