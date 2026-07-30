Skrillex officially returning to Seattle after more than a decade, tickets live next week

Grammy Award-winning electronic DJ and producer Skrillex is officially returning to Seattle after more than a decade.

Skrillex, best known for his songs “Bangarang” and “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites,” will be performing at Gas Works Park on Aug. 29, he announced on his Instagram story Thursday.

The show will also feature popular artists Dylan Brady, Nick Leon, Porter Robinson, and Underscores.

Presale tickets go live Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., and general tickets go on sale Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

Skrillex teases Gas Works Park show

Skrillex has been teasing the show for nearly two weeks. On July 17, he posted on X: “Seattle?”

Fans went crazy, with the post even catching the attention of Alaska Airlines, which commented with ants and mosquitoes emojis, mimicking the movement of dancing.

🦟🐜🦟🐜🦟 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) July 17, 2026

On July 29, Skrillex posted a photo of Gas Works Park on his Instagram story and on X.

Gas Works Park date lines up with Skrillex tour

Seattle Parks and Recreation’s website showed a large concert planned for the park on Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., with around 10,000 attendees.

Fans were speculating the large concert would be Skrillex’s show, and they were right.

The Seattle stop lines up with the DJ’s current tour, where he performs at Boomtown Festival in Winchester, United Kingdom on Aug. 16 and then at Portola music festival in San Francisco, California on Sept. 26.

Skrillex last headlined Bumbershoot in Seattle

Skrillex, one of the most famous electronic DJs in the world, hasn’t performed in Seattle since he headlined Bumbershoot at the Key Arena in 2012.

However, he did perform in Washington after that, headlining Paradiso in 2015 and 2019, a music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre that has since been discontinued.

Along with making music, Skrillex has collaborated with Justin Bieber, FKA Twigs, Kanye West, MIA, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Boys Noize, Camila Cabello, and A$AP Rocky, according to Insomniac’s website.

This story was originally published on July 29, 2026. It has been updated and republished since then.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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