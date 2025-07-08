Skamania County sees 550% increase in search and rescue missions

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — Skamania County has experienced a 550% increase in search and rescue missions in June 2025, despite ongoing efforts to warn visitors of the area’s dangers, they said in a social post Monday.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported handling 42 search and rescue missions by mid-2025, already nearing the total of 54 missions for the entire year of 2024.

This surge comes as the county enters its busiest season for such operations, said SCSO.

On June 3, a 50-year-old man from Snoqualmie was rescued after getting lost on Mount Saint Helens. The Volcano Rescue Team assisted in safely returning him to his vehicle.

A few days later, on June 6, another climber was reported missing on Mount Saint Helens but was found and returned safely.

June 9 saw a rescue operation for a 48-year-old woman from Milwaukie, Oregon, who injured her knee near the summit of Dog Mountain. Multiple rescue teams, including Crag Rats Search and Rescue, were involved in the six-hour mission.

On June 10, a 49-year-old woman with an ankle injury was assisted off the Worm Flows climbing route of Mount Saint Helens, and a 16-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon, was found after being reported missing on Silver Star Mountain.

A 43-year-old woman from Fairview, Oregon experiencing a panic attack was rescued on June 11 after being separated from her hiking party.

A couple from La Center was located on June 14 after driving off the road near the United States Forest Service 90 Road, following an overnight search.

On June 19, a 61-year-old female climber was assisted off Mount Saint Helens after experiencing dizziness and vomiting.

On June 27, a 17-year-old girl from Happy Valley, Oregon, fell at Falls Creek Falls and later died from her injuries.

An 81-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington, was found unharmed on June 28 after being reported overdue from hiking the Whistle Punk Trail.

On June 29, a woman with a dislocated knee was rescued from the Ape Caves.

On June 30, a 59-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, was assisted after becoming lost and feeling dizzy while descending Mount Saint Helens.

The SCSO says the rise in search and rescue missions highlights the importance of preparedness and caution when exploring Skamania County’s natural landscapes. Visitors are reminded to hike within their capabilities and carry essential supplies.

©2025 Cox Media Group