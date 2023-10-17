Skagit County resident exposed to rabies after handling bat with bare hands

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A Skagit County resident was recently exposed to rabies after handling a bat with bare hands.

According to a news release from Skagit County on Monday, the resident was scratched by the bat after they found it on the ground in their yard and picked it up.

The resident alerted Skagit County Public Health and got the first doses of rabies prophylaxis the same day as the exposure.

The bat was then sent to a public health lab and tested positive for rabies.

“This situation highlights the importance of never handling bats or wild animals. Bats found on the ground may be ill and should be left alone or moved safely (with a shovel, for example) to a location where pets and family members cannot contact them,” said Skagit County.

Skagit County said if you or a family member may have had direct contact with a bat, call your medical provider immediately and report the exposure to Skagit County Public Health at (360) 416-1500.

Pets and livestock are also at risk for rabies, so it’s important to keep up with their rabies vaccinations.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, bats are the primary animals that carry rabies in the state.

The DOH reports 14 positive cases of rabies bats this year. The Skagit County case makes 15.

In 2022, there were eight. In 2021, there were 12. In 2020, there were eight.

