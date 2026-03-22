Skagit County man shot in the butt by aquaintance

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a shooting between two people who knew each other.

Skagit County deputies were called to the Day Creek Area around 9 p.m. on March 16 for reports of a “weapons offense.”

Initial reports indicate that a 29-year-old man was shot in the butt by an acquaintance. The nature of their relationship is unknown.

The injured man was driven to the South Skagit Park and Ride where deputies spoke with him.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

©2026 Cox Media Group