Six ‘masked men’ smash stolen car into West Seattle smoke shop

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is looking for six masked men who rammed a stolen car into a West Seattle smoke shop and then ransacked the place.

Officers said the alarm went off at the store on California Avenue Southwest just before 3:30 a.m. Friday – it’s the second time this week they’ve been called there.

When they arrived, they found a gold Kia that had been used to crash through the front entrance. The security gate is destroyed, and the windows are shattered.

A witness told police he saw half a dozen men show up in two cars – all wearing masks. He said once they broke in, five ran inside to grab merchandise while one stood as a lookout.

The witness told police that the men took off in a silver vehicle before they arrived.

Police confirmed that the Kia had been reported stolen from Seattle.

On Tuesday, police said another stolen Kia was used to try and break into the business, just before 4:30 a.m., but the person wasn’t successful.

This incident also had a witness – who told police he watched the driver back into the gates but couldn’t get inside, so he ran off.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

