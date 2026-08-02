Sinlahekin Fire burns over 70,000 acres in Okanogan County

According to a multi-agency task force, the Sinklahekin Fire in Okanogan County has spread to 73,794 acres and, as of Sunday morning, was 0% contained.

According to a press release issued Sunday by the agencies responding to the fire, high winds on Saturday intensified the fire, causing it to spread miles beyond its former front.

The agency said that over Saturday, the fire made a significant run to the north. Spot fires developed near Loomis Oroville Road, spreading onto Palmer Mountain and Rattlesnake Peak.

Around 4:00 pm, the fire spotted across Horse Spring Coulee Road. Additional spotting occurred near Pine Creek. Structure defense operations were focused along Highway 7.

Sinlahekin Fire perimeter 8/2/26

The area under Level 3 evacuations expanded significantly, affecting more residents as the fire activity intensified.

All areas west of the Okanogan River north to Oroville, including Palmer Mountain, are now in Level 3.

Conditions may change throughout the day. For the most current evacuation information, visit: https://perimetermap.com/okanogan-wa

The agencies asked the public to stay out of all evacuation zones and road closure areas. They said fire conditions remain active and can change quickly.

Evacuation map

Entering closed areas without authorization not only puts you at risk but also delays emergency response and interferes with firefighting operations. Flying a drone near the fire can immediately ground firefighting aircraft, delaying critical aerial suppression efforts and increasing the risk to firefighters and the public.

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