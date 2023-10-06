A car crashed into a home in Kent, causing significant damage, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Photos of the incident show a blue two-door car crashed into what appears to be the living room of the house in the 11600 block of Southeast 223 Drive, bringing down several supports and exposing insulation.

Another photo shows a gaping hole in the home, with cracks along the front of the home, extending to the front door.

A building inspector with the city of Kent evaluated the home for structural damage.

A sign posted near the garage door says the property is “Unsafe” and warns the residents to “Do not enter or occupy.”

Additionally, the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

One person inside the house suffered minor injuries.

Significant damage after car crashes into Kent home

©2023 Cox Media Group