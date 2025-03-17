Shots fired, sneakers stolen at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A nine-time felon is accused of shooting his way into a Western Washington shopping mall to steal sneakers.

The Oregon man allegedly fired shots into a shop entrance at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood in January, making off with three pairs of collectible sneakers from Sneak City worth about $20,000, according to the Everett Herald.

He’s also suspected of burglaries at Lucky Dog, a sneaker store in Seattle, and South Hill Mall in Puyallup. In the latter case, more than $45,000 in jewelry was stolen. Police have found some of the stolen items for sale online and in resale shops.

Security footage, pawn records used to find mall shooter

Detectives identified him using security footage and pawn records. The Herald reports he allegedly sold some of the stolen items to a business in Kent.

The 42-year-old man, who was arrested last week in Pierce County, is also wanted in Oregon.

After his arrest, police found an AR-style rifle in his vehicle, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the paper.





