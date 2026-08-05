Shots fired outside Tacoma Walmart while off-duty police arrest shoplifter

TACOMA, Wash. — Shots were fired near a police officer during the arrest of a shoplifting suspect at a Tacoma Walmart last night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were working an off-duty security detail at the store in full uniform when they were told about the suspect.

Police say that the shoplifting suspect, a juvenile boy, left the store and walked out into the parking lot. A TPD officer then tried to stop him, but he reportedly resisted, and the officer and the suspect both fell to the ground, where the suspect continued to resist arrest.

“While trying to take the juvenile into custody, a vehicle in the parking lot passed by the officer, shot four rounds into the air, then fled the parking lot,” the police department told KIRO 7. “It is unknown if the suspect and vehicle are associated, but the vehicle and the occupants are still outstanding.”

Tacoma police say that due to the seriousness of the incident, a large number of police officers, detectives from their criminal investigations department, and forensics teams responded.

The suspect was taken into custody by the officer on scene and booked into Remann Hall Detention Center.

Walmart closed the store early while TPD ensured there weren’t any suspects still in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tacoma police.

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