Shopping for school supplies? Here’s how you can save

K-12 families are expected to spend more than $860 on back-to-school supplies this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The amount is slightly higher than last year. Bulk spending will go towards electronics, clothing, and shoes as parents seek earlier starts to their shopping to manage rising costs.

Research from progressive, nonpartisan think tank Century Foundation and advocacy group Groundwork Collaborative shows lunch box prices rose nearly 27% compared to last year. One-subject notebooks increased 23%, while index cards and notebook paper costs rose 22% and 20%, respectively.

Retail experts attribute price hikes this year in part to higher U.S. tariffs, gas prices and energy costs.

Families are starting their shopping earlier this year to find sales and manage affordability.

More than half of all shoppers utilized major June sale events, such as Prime Day, to purchase supplies, according to the National Retail Federation.

Bill Dendy, a CPA and certified financial planner, said many families began their errands weeks ago.

“We have people started in July for back-to-school shopping,” Dendy said. “They’re trying to go ahead and start buying supplies as they see sales available.”

The rising costs are affecting educators as well.

Renee Wescott, a teacher shopping in Tukwila, said price increases are difficult for everyone.

She noted that while she uses an employee discount for educators available at Target, basic supplies are becoming significantly more expensive.

Wescott added that the financial strain often extends beyond the classroom.

“Even from just like basic things like food, it sometimes can be a struggle for a lot of students,” she said.

While electronics remain the largest expenditure for families, clothing and shoes are the next highest priorities.

To save money, financial experts recommend comparing prices across multiple stores and checking in-store prices against online options.

Dendy suggested that consumers avoid purchasing everything in one location to maximize savings.

“I think a lot of consumers are getting better at playing these games and realizing that you don’t necessarily purchase everything in one place,” Dendy said.

Additional savings can be found by choosing store brands over designer labels and using coupons or cash-back applications.

Consumers might also consider refurbished electronics instead of purchasing new models.

Several organizations are offering free school supplies for families this year. WA 211 has compiled a list here.

Dendy said involving children in these shopping decisions can provide a lesson in financial management.

“Including the student in the budgeting can be not just helpful, but also educational for the student,” Dendy said.

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