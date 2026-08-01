Shon Barnes resignation agreement: former Seattle Police Chief gets $590,000, keeps signing bonus

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes will receive $590,000 as part of his resignation agreement with the city, according to a copy of the deal obtained by KIRO Newsradio.

“The City agrees to pay you a lump sum equal to the cost of 12 months of COBRA coverage for you and your covered family members at $2,525.99/month,” the agreement said. “In addition, the City agrees to pay you a lump sum payment equal to 18 months of salary at your current payrate of $179.54 per hour.”

The agreement also shows Barnes will not have to repay his $50,000 signing bonus or his $60,000 relocation reimbursement.

Mayor Katie Wilson asked Barnes to resign this week. Barnes submitted a one-line resignation letter.

“I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Seattle Chief of Police, effective July 30, 2026. Regards, Shon F. Barnes,” the letter said.

Wilson confirmed Barnes’ resignation Thursday afternoon.

Barnes’ resignation came four days after the gang-related mass shooting at Seattle Center. Three people died, including one suspect. At least four people, including a two-year-old boy, were wounded. A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with assault.

Barnes was in Dallas Sunday when the shooting happened.

At a news conference Friday morning, Wilson laid out what the city is looking for in its next chief, emphasizing the need for a leader who is present in Seattle, a seemingly pointed reference to Barnes, who was out of the city for nearly seven weeks this year, according to PubliCola.

“I will be looking for someone who can earn the respect of our police force, while also leading needed changes to culture and protocol in a way that is firm and fair,” she said. “I will be looking for someone who can practice clear communication in stressful situations. I will be looking for someone who is consistently present in Seattle, keeping travel to an appropriate minimum, and who also ensures that when they are away, there is sufficient SPD leadership in town to guide our city through any emergency. I will be looking for someone who can navigate the inevitable criticism that comes with this job, and who can course correct with grace when needed.”

Wilson officially introduced SPD Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as the interim chief. Sayles brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, including serving as Chief of Police in Beloit, Wisconsin. He joined SPD in 2025 as Deputy Chief of Administration and Investigations.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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