Sheriff’s Office calls for information on the 20th anniversary of double homicide

In a post on Facebook on Friday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for information about the Pinnacle Lake Trail double homicide on the 20th anniversary of the deaths.

On July 11, 2006, 56-year-old Mary Cooper and her 27-year-old daughter, Susann Stodden, left their home in the early morning to hike Pinnacle Lake Trail.

Later that day, 20 years ago on Sunday, both mother and daughter were found shot to death along the trail.

The Sheriff’s office said that although two decades have passed since their deaths, the investigation into the case remains open.

The office said that deputies believe there may still be someone with information about the case, even a very small detail, that could lead to new discoveries.

The office said anyone with information related to the murders of Mary Cooper and Susanna Stodden is asked to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tip line

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