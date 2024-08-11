‘She was going to shoot me,’ Parkland coffee shop baristas robbed at gunpoint

TACOMA, Wash. — The owner of a Pierce County coffee shop said she and her employee were robbed at gunpoint this week.

The entire confrontation was caught on surveillance video at Revive Coffee off Sales Road South on Thursday morning.

“She had something she was carrying that was covered with a black jacket. And that’s when I was like, this is not good. This seems weird. And I shut the window,” said store owner Payton Jones.

Jones and her employee immediately rushed to take cover, when she said a woman with a gun forced the shop windows open and threatened them.

“Sounded like it was a gun. It looked like it was a gun, the way she was holding it. Um, it’s how someone would hold a gun, whether it’s a rifle or a shotgun,” Jones explained.

Jones told KIRO 7 she wasn’t taking any chances and immediately complied with the woman’s demands.

“I could feel my adrenaline pumping, my heart was beating, you know, through my chest, like, I felt shaky,” she said.

The woman could be heard shouting at the two baristas the entire time.

Jones said with a gun pointing right at her, she didn’t know what could happen next.

“She said she would shoot us. You can hear it in the video. You can hear it in the video. Um, She said, I don’t want to kill you today. And my response was, please don’t.”

The woman took off with $100 before hopping into a white getaway car.

The entire encounter lasted less than a minute, but Jones said it’ll stick with them for a lifetime.

“When you have a gun already pointed at you, there’s not much that you can do. And, um, I just wanted to make sure that, you know, we all went home that day,” Jones said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Jones and a nearby customer called 911.

Jones said the suspect sped off in a white sedan with another person in the driver’s seat.

If you have any information, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

