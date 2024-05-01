Sex offender arrested on two counts of rape in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A sex offender suspected of two sexual assaults in downtown Olympia is in custody in Thurston County.

Thurston County detectives have been investigating two reported rapes for the past few months. One of the victims provided information that helped connect the two cases.

The suspect is registered as a transient sex offender in another county and deceptively lured women to a home before driving them away from that location, according to Thurston County investigators.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested and faces two charges of first-degree rape and failing to register as a sex offender.

Investigators are asking for any other possible victims to contact dispatch at 360-704-2740 or by email at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

