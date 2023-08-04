8 mobile homes on fire in Lakewood as crews battle multiple brush fires

At least eight mobile homes caught fire Friday afternoon, as West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews battle a large brush fire in Lakewood.

At about 2:43 p.m., Lakewood police warned people to avoid the area on 146th Street Roadway, from Spring to Woodbrook.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue says that this began as a brush fire before extending to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park. Residents in the area have been evacuated. It’s unclear at this time if anyone has been hurt.

According to @WestPierceFFs, a second-alarm brush fire caught seven mobile homes on fire at the Jamestown Estates in the 7000 block of 146th Street Southwest.

This began as a brush fire and extended to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park in the Woodbrook neighborhood. At least 7-8 mobile homes are potentially involved. Residents in the mobile home park have been evacuated. Unknown if there are any injuries at this time. — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) August 4, 2023

