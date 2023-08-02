Series of fires sweeps across Puget Sound fueled by dry, hot weather

RENTON, WASH. — The hot and dry weather in Washington is leading to fires lighting up across the Puget Sound region.

Tuesday afternoon, a brush fire was reported in Jefferson County near Highway 19. Six homes were told to evacuate as first responders struggled to form a perimeter due to high winds.

Additionally, Northbound I-5 through Marysville was completely blocked as crews worked to put out a series of brush fires along the side of the freeway between milepost 203 and 206. Traffic had been stopped by first responders until around 5:45 p.m. when one lane of traffic was allowed through.

Authorities also arrived at another brush fire Just before 6 p.m. Crews were battling flames in Parkland which shut down the road at Brookdale and 38th Avenue East over to 42nd Avenue and Brookdale Road.

A few moments earlier, a house in Kent went up in flames, completely engulfing the home located at the 21200 block of 94th Place.

Seattle has implemented a burn ban and is asking that people properly discard cigarettes, keep vehicles off of dry grass, and avoid activities that create sparks or flames.

Jefferson County:

Brush Fire in the area of Beaver Valley Road at Peat Plank Road

Deputy's from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are assisting with area evacuations. WSP has State Road 19 in the area of Beaver Valley closed at this time. Please us alternative routes.

Marysville:

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

FFs from multiple agencies are working to extinguish multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 between approximately milepost 203 and 206.

FFs from multiple agencies are working to extinguish multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 between approximately milepost 203 and 206.

PLEASE AVOID Smokey Point Blvd east of this area so firefighters can more easily access the fires. Expect delays.

Parkland:

Brush Fire in Parkland. Brookdale Rd E and 152nd St E. Roads shut down at brookdale and 38th Ave E over to 42nd Ave/Brookdale Rd E









