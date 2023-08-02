Local

Series of fires sweeps across Puget Sound fueled by dry, hot weather

By KIRO 7 News Staff
RENTON, WASH. — The hot and dry weather in Washington is leading to fires lighting up across the Puget Sound region.

Tuesday afternoon, a brush fire was reported in Jefferson County near Highway 19. Six homes were told to evacuate as first responders struggled to form a perimeter due to high winds.

Additionally, Northbound I-5 through Marysville was completely blocked as crews worked to put out a series of brush fires along the side of the freeway between milepost 203 and 206. Traffic had been stopped by first responders until around 5:45 p.m. when one lane of traffic was allowed through.

Authorities also arrived at another brush fire Just before 6 p.m. Crews were battling flames in Parkland which shut down the road at Brookdale and 38th Avenue East over to 42nd Avenue and Brookdale Road.

A few moments earlier, a house in Kent went up in flames, completely engulfing the home located at the 21200 block of 94th Place.

Seattle has implemented a burn ban and is asking that people properly discard cigarettes, keep vehicles off of dry grass, and avoid activities that create sparks or flames.

