Sequim-native to perform National Anthem at World Series Game 2

Sequim-native Pearle Peterson has been tapped to perform the National Anthem at Game 2 of the World Series, according to a media release from Major League Baseball.

Peterson, a high school senior from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, has been an active member for 11 years.

She participates in programs that focuses on leadership, skill building, and community engagement.

Peterson has performed across the country, including at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference, and Regional and National Youth of the Year competitions.

Game 2 of the World Series will be Oct. 28, with the National Anthem expected to be broadcast at about 4:45 p.m.









