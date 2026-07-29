Semitruck driver killed in crash near Federal Way rest area was not wearing a seatbelt

A semitruck driver killed in a crash near the Federal Way rest area on Tuesday was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A car slowed for traffic, and the semitruck driver was unable to slow down fast enough and hit the car in front of him, the WSP report stated.

#CollisionAlert The two right lanes are blocked NB I-5 near the Federal Way Rest Area. Sadly, this is a Car/Semi fatal collision. Expect a lengthy closure. The semi driver is the one deceased. More info to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 28, 2026

The collision occurred at approximately 10 a.m. The road was blocked for around four hours.

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 reopened after being closed due to the crash. At approximately 1:30 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-5 at SR 18 had been cleared, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

At the peak of the closure, there was a more than five-mile backup extending into Fife.

CLEARED: This incident on NB I-5 at SR 18 has cleared. All lanes are now open. https://t.co/0p4h1ZeuG3 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 28, 2026

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

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