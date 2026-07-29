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Semitruck driver killed in crash near Federal Way rest area was not wearing a seatbelt

By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com
Semitruck driver killed in crash near Federal Way rest area was not wearing a seatbelt A photo of the semi-truck crash site in Federal Way. (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Patrol) (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)
By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com

A semitruck driver killed in a crash near the Federal Way rest area on Tuesday was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A car slowed for traffic, and the semitruck driver was unable to slow down fast enough and hit the car in front of him, the WSP report stated.

The collision occurred at approximately 10 a.m. The road was blocked for around four hours.

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 reopened after being closed due to the crash. At approximately 1:30 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-5 at SR 18 had been cleared, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

At the peak of the closure, there was a more than five-mile backup extending into Fife.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

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