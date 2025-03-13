Local

Semi crash blocks 4 lanes on SR 167

Semi crash on SR 167
WASHINGTON — The Washington State Department of Transportation says a crash involving a semi-truck is blocking four northbound lanes of State Route 167 near State Route 18.

DOT cameras show that multiple cars were involved in the crash.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

WSDOT has not said how the crash happened or who was at fault.

No word when the road will reopen.

WSDOT is suggesting drivers find another way around for the time being.

This is a developing story wand will be updated when new information becomes available.


