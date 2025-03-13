Semi crash blocks 4 lanes on SR 167

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Department of Transportation says a crash involving a semi-truck is blocking four northbound lanes of State Route 167 near State Route 18.

DOT cameras show that multiple cars were involved in the crash.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

WSDOT has not said how the crash happened or who was at fault.

No word when the road will reopen.

WSDOT is suggesting drivers find another way around for the time being.

This is a developing story wand will be updated when new information becomes available.

UPDATE: On northbound SR 167 just north of SR 18 (MP 16), there is a collision blocking the 4 left lanes.



Emergency responders are on the scene.



There is no ETA for when lanes will reopen. Plan travel accordingly and expect delays. https://t.co/n4loA0Hd1W pic.twitter.com/QneRP8tPJM — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 13, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group