See if the prosciutto in your fridge is under recall

SEATTLE — Prosciutto imported from Germany is under recall by the federal government nationwide.

The ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham is made by Stockmeyer and was produced between September 25, 2023 through March 6, 2024.

The recall is because the meat wasn’t inspected by Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety before it was exported to the United States.

The 5.29-ounce packages of sliced prosciutto was distributed before it was distributed nationwide.

There have been no reports of people getting sick from eating the meat.

If you do have “Stockmeyer Prosciutto Product of Germany” in your refrigerator, look for the following lot codes and “BEST BEFORE” dates:

Lot Codes 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B

“BEST BEFORE:” dates of 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the importer, ConSup North America at 973-628-7330.

