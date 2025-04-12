See bear cub Bowie for the first time at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE, Wash. — Woodland Park Zoo’s sloth bear cub, a 3-month-old girl named Bowie, will meet the public for the first time this weekend.

The zoo says she’s making her debut on Saturday, introducing her to her outdoor habitat with her mom, Kushali.

The sloth bear is named after icon David Bowie—they share the same birthday – January 8.

“We want to give mom the opportunity to determine how much time Bowie spends exploring the outdoor habitat and when it’s time for a nap,” said Martin Ramirez, a mammal curator at Woodland Park Zoo. “We know everyone’s excited to meet our new cub in person—bear cubs are irresistible and playful. However, we’ll all need to be patient as Bowie learns to navigate her way through new surroundings including a varied landscape.”

Bowie will nurse until she’s about a year old, but zoo staff said she is already sampling omnivore chow, honey, eggs, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Sloth bears are native to the forests and grasslands of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

For updates on Bowie and other babies at the zoo, visit www.zoo.org/zoobabies.

