Security top of mind for Seafair Festival goers following Bite of Seattle shooting

The deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle was top of mind for many who crowded along Lake Washington to watch the hydroplane races and Blue Angels performances for Seafair Weekend a week later.

Fuad Mehraliyev said he was thinking about the tragedy at the food festival. “That was unfortunate for us, for the neighborhood, for all of Seattle,” he said.

Cameron White initially wondered whether the iconic Seafair event would be safe. “It was definitely on my mind, but once we got in here you could totally tell there was no way there was going to be any kind of security threat.”

Unlike the Bite of Seattle, the Seafair Weekend Festival at Genese Park is gated with controlled entrances. This year, a new weapons detection system – in the works before last week’s shooting – helped screen visitors.

Bags were searched for a long list of prohibited items, from guns and knives to wires, box cutters and more.

Some visitors told KIRO 7 that the extra security meant waiting at a gate, but added that the lines moved swiftly and it was worth the price to increase safety.

Others noted the high number of security personnel. Seafair said 300 Seattle Police and private security guards patrolled the grounds.

“All around the police we saw a lot of security guards here, and we were feeling safe,” Mehraliyev said.

Seafair CEO Emily Cantrel confirmed that Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles visited the festival. After the shooting at the Bite of Seattle, Sayles promised a heightened police presence at all community events through the remainder of the summer.

“We have taken security so seriously since the day I started, and we did before as well,” said Cantrel, who witnessed the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

“For me, personally, I am a survivor of our country’s deadliest mass shooting. I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through, so for me it’s personal and professional, too.”

She says Seafair event organizers will meet with Seattle Police, Seattle Fire and the many other agencies involved in the annual festival to review how well their security measures worked this year.

She says they will continue to upgrade and streamline their safety plan in the coming years. “You’re just going to have more fun if you feel safe,” Cantrel said.

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