Second woman robbed at bank in Renton area

RENTON, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of robbing a woman at the bank.

Deputies say the man featured below robbed a woman while standing in line at the Chase Bank on 140th Ave SE in Fairwood, an unincorporated area of Renton and King County.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip at 206-296-3311.

fairwood robbery

This comes four days after a woman was shot in the neck during a robbery at an ATM in downtown Renton.

According to Renton police, the shooting happened just before 6:35 p.m. on Burnett Ave. S.

Police said the woman had just used the ATM when the suspect tried to steal her purse. There was a struggle, and the suspect grabbed her purse and then shot the woman.

A suspect is still sought in that shooting.

She is expected to survive her injuries.

It does not appear that the cases were committed by the same suspect.

