Seattle’s summer calendar keeps rolling after World Cup wraps

SEATTLE — Last weekend was probably one of the most jam-packed weekends our region has seen: the World Cup, the Fourth of July, and all the Blue Jays fans in town, but the fun isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The weather continues to be perfect for street fairs, parades, and all the awesome outdoor activities going on.

Weekend festivals and parades around the Seattle area

This includes the Mercer Island Summer Celebration on Saturday, which features a parade, touch-a-truck, plenty of live music, mini golf, a foam party, plus a circus and lots of family fun. There will also be vendors and food trucks to shop at, and a fireworks show to close things out. The fun is spread between two parks, Mercerdale and Luther Burbank Park, and there will be a shuttle that takes you between both parks. The fun starts at 10 a.m.

There will also be a parade in Wallingford on Saturday, which will have marching bands, drill teams, floats, and all sorts of family fun. The Wallingford Parade is free to attend and starts at 11 a.m., beginning at Meridian playground. Mill Creek is also putting on a street fair this weekend, with all the things you need for a great weekend: artists and food vendors, live music, tons of fun for the kids, and two stages of live entertainment. If you are heading to the festival, there is a free shuttle bus to the fun from Henry M. Jackson High School. The Mill Creek Festival and Street Fair is Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Live music is taking over West Seattle this weekend for the West Seattle Summer Fest. At the Junction, you’ll find three days of live music with two stages, shopping from local vendors and food trucks, plenty of spots to grab a drink, and there will also be the kids zone, which will have inflatables, arcade games, robots, and even more for all your family fun. The tunes start Friday at 4 p.m. West Seattle Summer Fest is free to attend.

Ballard Seafood Festival returns, PorchFest in Edmonds takes off

You will want to head to Ballard on an empty stomach this weekend as the Ballard Seafood Festival returns for a weekend full of great food and drinks, and, of course, live music. There will be plenty of vendors offering a variety of treats, arts and crafts, and, of course, plenty of seafood, plus the legendary alder-smoked salmon BBQ, a staple of the festival, will take center stage once again. You can try your luck at the Lutefisk eating contest, enjoy cold drinks in the beer and cocktail gardens, and there will also be a whole area dedicated to family-friendly fun for you and your kids. The Ballard Seafood Fest starts Friday night.

If you are looking for a low-key, community-focused event, Edmonds will be the place to be for PorchFest. You will find a variety of live music being performed on porches, neighborhood yards, and in the storefronts of some local businesses. There will be a variety of genres of music too, so you will be sure to find something you like or maybe discover something new. Porchfest is Sunday in Downtown Edmonds, with the music getting started at one in the afternoon.

The Washington State Fair Events Center will be hosting the Pacific Northwest Reptile and Exotic Animal Show this weekend. Learn about frogs, turtles, lizards, snakes, and lots of other exotic animals as you go through interactive booths and speak with experts about the animals. For those interested in adding to their family, there will be a vendor marketplace that will not only have the animals, but everything you need to take care of them as well. The Pacific Northwest Reptile and Exotic Animal Show is Saturday and Sunday.

More soccer in Seattle

If watching the last remaining World Cup matches won’t fully scratch your soccer itch, there are a couple of matches going on in Seattle, including a rivalry match for the Seattle Reign. They take on Portland Thorns FC at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon, with the match starting at 1 p.m. Salmon Bay FC has made the National Semifinal of the USL W League playoffs and will be taking on Minnesota Aurora FC at Interbay Stadium on Saturday. The match starts at 7:30 p.m.

Summer is in full swing — what are you getting out to do? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

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