Seattle’s Pagliacci Pizza calls for donations to Maui wildfire recovery efforts

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pagliacci Pizza is putting out the call for donations to Maui recovery efforts in the wake of devastating wildfires.

Pagliacci is offering up to $25,000 in matching donations to Maui United Way through a newly-started GoFundMe effort. They will also be donating all profits from the sale of their Hawaiian pizzas between August 18 and the end of the month, with those proceeds going to the Maui Food Bank.

Born and raised on Maui, Pagliacci co-owner Michelle Galvin detailed how these fires hit home for her and her family in a blog post this week.

“The pain of seeing my homeland in ruins is unbearable,” she described. “Many of my cousins’ friends are now without a home, job, or both.”

As of Thursday, the death toll from the wildfires had risen to 111, with at least 1,000 more people estimated to be missing.

You can donate to Pagliacci’s GoFundMe at this link.

