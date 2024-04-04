Seattle City Hall to become “Kitty Hall” for annual adoption event

SEATTLE — The annual citywide adoption event kicks off with the return of “Kitty Hall.”

Kitty Hall is the city’s animal shelter brings kittens that are up for adoption to City Hall on Fourth Avenue.

This year, the event falls on National Pet Day on Thursday, April 11th.

The public is invited to meet cats and kittens at various stations, get their picture taken in the Kitty Cam Photo Booth, as well as learn about pet licenses and vote for the “Kitty Council President.”

Of course, people can adopt cats at the event.

And this year, the cats will be joined by guinea pigs that are also up for adoption.

“Pets play such an important role in our lives by providing us with unconditional love and companionship, and the bonds we make with our pets reward us with so many wonderful memories,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell in a press release.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

