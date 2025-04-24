Seattle’s Ballard Bridge to close for four weekends

A heads up for anyone who regularly drives Seattle’s Ballard Bridge.

Seattle’s Department of Transportation (SDOT) will be closing the bridge for four weekends – including this one – for maintenance and preservation work.

SDOT says the work was delayed in the fall because of rain.

This work is part of the 15th Avenue West/Northwest and Ballard Bridge Paving & Safety Project.

“While these closures are inconvenient to travelers like you, we appreciate your patience and understanding,” SDOT says. “We’ll keep the bridge open for you to walk, bike, scoot, or roll except when it would be unsafe.”

SDOT says drivers should take the Aurora Bridge to avoid congestion on the Fremont Bridge.

Here’s a look at the closure schedule:

Friday, April 25: Lane closures start at 7 p.m. and the bridge will fully close at 10 p.m.

Monday, April 28: The bridge will reopen by 5 a.m.

Other upcoming closures

May 9-12

May 30-June 2

June 6-9

Backup dates set for June 13-16 and July 18-21, if needed.

