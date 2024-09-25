Seattle’s Ann Wilson announces completion of chemo treatments, plans to tour in 2025

Ann Wilson, lead singer of rock band Heart, announced Wednesday she has completed chemotherapy

“I thought it’d be best if you heard this straight from me,” Wilson said on X. “I’m doing absolutely fine now.”

In July, Wilson announced she had cancer and the band would be postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour while she undergoes treatment.

“Chemo is no joke... I’m now finished with chemo and I’m officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025.”

A health update from Ann. pic.twitter.com/tSmahS2JwW — Ann Wilson (@annwilson) September 25, 2024

Wilson said in a statement in July that she underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering steadily, but that her doctors urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and take time off from performing “in order to fully recover.”

