Seattle youth wheelchair basketball team qualifies for national championship

SEATTLE — The Seattle Junior Sonics Varsity wheelchair basketball team has qualified for the National Championships for the first time in 10 years.

The team of 13-year-olds is part of Seattle Adaptive Sports, a local nonprofit that provides athletic opportunities for people with physical disabilities to play competitive sports.

The team is scheduled to compete in West Monroe, LA., from March 20 to 22.

Jess Thomson serves as the vice president of the Seattle Adaptive Sports Board of Directors and as a team co-manager.

She noted that the athletes have put in significant effort to reach this stage of the competition.

“Our team is so excited about Nationals,” Thomson said. “They have worked so hard to get this far.”

The team did the first part, which is qualifying for Nationals.

However, many of the players’ families are having trouble covering the travel expenses for the trip to Louisiana.

If you would like to help the team make their trip to Nationals, you can do so here.

