Seattle woman thanks Alaska Airlines flight crew for saving her life mid-flight

SEATTLE — A woman is thanking an Alaska Airlines flight crew for saving her life after she experienced a seizure mid-flight from Austin to Seattle.

Liana Ruppert was on her way home when she unexpectedly suffered a seizure. Ruppert has had seizures since she was injured while on active duty with the U.S. Navy. This seizure though, came without warning.

She described feeling disconnected and unable to get her bearings.

“I feel like if they weren’t there, I don’t think I would still be here,” Ruppert said.

Ruppert attempted to reach the bathroom to splash water on her face, hoping it would help, but instead began vomiting profusely.

When she regained consciousness, she found herself holding an oxygen tank while surrounded by flight attendants and a friendly passenger.

She’s unsure how many seizures she experienced.

The flight crew and passenger ensured Ruppert was positioned safely to prevent choking or muscle damage.

KIRO 7 asked Ruppert if she had any message to them.

“Just thank you,” she said. “I didn’t feel disgusting, I didn’t feel like I was a burden. There’s medical care and then there’s actually caring.”

She said they took away her fear, and didn’t let her be alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in ten people in the U.S. could experience a seizure in their lifetime, with various types causing different symptoms.

If someone is having a seizure, it is advised to stay with them, clear nearby objects that could cause injury, and if they are lying down, turn them on their side with their mouth down.

For seizures lasting more than five minutes, getting medical attention or calling 911 is recommended.

“We’re grateful to our crew who responded with care and professionalism when a passenger experienced a medical emergency on Alaska Flight 503,” a spokesperson with Alaska Airlines wrote. “The guest received immediate attention and the flight landed safely.”

