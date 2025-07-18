Seattle woman sentenced to 6 years for $1.4M nationwide bank fraud scheme

SEATTLE — A woman leading a nationwide bank fraud scheme that attempted to steal $1.4 million was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, the Department of Justice announced.

Amber Towndrow, 36, acquired personal identifying information for at least 19 victims nationwide using fake IDs, impersonating victims, and used stolen information to register businesses in Washington.

Seattle bank fraud scheme targets victims nationwide

Towndrow, along with co-conspirator Darby Canfield, used business documents and false identification information, such as drivers’ licenses and passports, to open business bank accounts at financial institutions that had victims’ personal savings accounts.

The bank would link the newly created business bank account to the victim’s bank account, and then Towndrow would transfer the money from the personal bank account into the business account she created, according to records filed in the case.

Towndrow used a business account debit card to purchase money orders and high-value goods, including designer merchandise and electronics. The DOJ noted that various fake IDs were used to cash the money orders at various locations, including Money Tree.

“This was not a simple crime of desperation; this was a sophisticated nationwide fraud. … It was not a momentary loss in judgement. Despite one arrest, you continued in the scheme. … You did not just steal money, you stole peace of mind,” said U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead at the sentencing hearing.

Towndrow’s scheme committed bank fraud and identity theft in Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, Indiana, and Washington, D.C.

“This was a sophisticated scheme using stolen information, fake IDs, and business registration requirements across different states. This defendant was a primary actor for the operation,” Acting U.S. Attorney Miller said. “She successfully impersonated her victims – indeed, she memorized all the details of their lives. This significant federal sentence is aimed at setting her on a new, law-abiding path.”

Bank fraud victims’ case details

A specific example mentioned in court records detailed how Towndrow defrauded an Illinois resident by creating a company in Colorado. The victim in Illinois was listed as the registered owner of the company by Towndrow, and then Towndrow traveled to a Chase bank branch in Seattle to open a business banking account for the fraudulent company.

Towndrow and her coconspirators stole $131,709 from the Illinois victim through online banking transfers, which were deposited into the fake business account. Towndrow then used the business debit card to purchase 128 U.S. Postal Service money orders that totaled $126,653. Many of the money orders were cashed at various locations in the Seattle area.

A similar case involving a victim in Texas who was defrauded of $75,000, and of those stolen funds, $50,000 was used to purchase MoneyGram money orders throughout the Seattle area. Another victim mentioned that $40,000 was stolen from her bank accounts weeks before her wedding.

“For some victims, the impact may last a lifetime. Identity theft burdens victims with defending against debt collections, decreases in credit scores, and any host of expenses or liabilities that are unfairly associated with them,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Waite wrote to the court. “Victims often also encumber severe non-financial impacts, such as to their mental health and well-being.”

In total, Towndrow admitted to opening at least 50 business bank accounts and attempted to obtain $1.4 million from the victims. Additionally, Towndrow admitted that she successfully obtained $664,000 from victims throughout her scheme.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group