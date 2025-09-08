Seattle woman pleads not guilty in murder of Border Patrol agent

BURLINGTON, Ver. — Teresa Youngblut, a 21-year-old woman, pleaded not guilty to the murder of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Jan. 20 of this year.

Friday was Youngblut’s first court appearance since prosecutors said they would be seeking a harsher punishment.

She is accused of shooting Agent David Mayland during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Canadian border after she was pulled over with Felix Bauckholt.

At first, Youngblut’s charges were increased from using a deadly weapon on a law enforcement agent and shooting a gun during the assault of a law enforcement agent.

She is now charged with the murder of a law enforcement agent.

Youngblut is linked to a group called Zizians, a cult-like group of computer scientists that hold strong views on veganism, gender identity and artificial intelligence.

The group is believed to be tied to possibly six killings in three states.

If convicted of the current charge, she could face the death penalty.

©2025 Cox Media Group