Seattle woman arrested for allegedly blowing drug smoke in infant’s face

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman in Seattle was arrested Monday after witnesses reported she blew drug smoke into an infant’s face, and “tossed the baby into her stroller.”

Witnesses saw the woman in the 3600 block of 33rd Avenue S., reportedly “smoking narcotics out of tinfoil and blowing the smoke into the baby’s face,” the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., SPD officers found the woman lying on the ground holding the baby. The child was not wearing any clothes on its legs, and did not appear to be moving.

Woman in possession of drug paraphernalia with an infant

The suspect had tinfoil wrapped around her when SPD made contact with her. The woman also had a lighter and tinfoil with burn marks inside her bag, allegedly from narcotics use.

Officers nudged the suspect to wake her up, and the baby began to kick its legs, appearing to be conscious. The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) later arrived and evaluated the child for injuries. The woman also threatened to assault firefighters.

The suspect was informed that multiple 911 calls were made, asking first responders to check on her. Ultimately, the woman declined assistance from SFD, later becoming upset and combative.

The woman, who had one metal prosthetic leg, kicked an officer in the leg several times. The officer who was repeatedly struck sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested for investigation of reckless endangerment and assault. SPD noted the woman had multiple pending arrest warrants for assault, property destruction, vehicle trespassing, theft, and making a false statement to a public servant.

Officers booked the suspect into the King County Jail, and the infant was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

©2025 Cox Media Group