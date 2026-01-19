Seattle Torrent lose to Boston Fleet, 2-1 in shootout

SEATTLE — The Boston Fleet defeated the Seattle Torrent 2-1 on Sunday night.

Hannah Brandt claimed the victory with the only goal in a shootout.

Aerin Frankel finished with 36 saves, and Corinne Schroeder finished with 20 and just the one shootout goal surrendered.

Megan Keller scored the first goal of the game on a 5-on-3 power play at 12:28 in the first period to give Boston the lead.

Julia Gosling tied the game for Seattle with a one-timer of her own on a slick pass from Brooke Bryant at 5:47 into the second period.

The Climate Pledge Arena saw a crowd of 12,774 for the matchup. The fans were treated to their first PWHL overtime experience, with Haley Winn having the best chances to secure the win for Boston with a breakaway followed by a shot off the post.

Hannah Brandt was the lone shooter to reach the back of the net to secure the Fleet victory on her second attempt in the fifth round.

The win is Boston’s third in as many games against Seattle this season and moves them six points ahead of New York atop the standings with 28 points, while Seattle is tied with Vancouver in seventh with 13 points.

Seattle has three more games before the Olympic break, hosting Toronto at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday before heading to Denver’s Ball Arena to face Vancouver on Sunday in the 10th PWHL Takeover Tour game of the season.

Boston returns home for 10 days before hosting New York at the Tsongas Center in their last game before the Olympic break on Jan. 28.

