Seattle Torrent hit the ice for the first time, inspiring young future hockey players

SEATTLE — Women’s hockey has officially hit the ice in Seattle. The Torrent, together for the first time on Tuesday with a spirited practice.

It was a nearly two-hour affair. All in preparation for puck drop on their inaugural season next Friday.

Some players were still making their way to Seattle as recently as Sunday. Caught in the whirlwind of a new team, a new city, and a lot of firsts for this franchise.

And, there are still some things to sort out. Including who’s going to take over the locker room “AUX” cord and pick the music. But, multiple players mentioned how the intensity of this initial practice sets the tone for the regular season.

“I really liked the way our group hustled out there,” said Torrent forward and Olympic Gold Medalist Hillary Knight. “I think it’s going to be part of our identity all season. And, that’s going to be really exciting, ‘cause we’re going to be a really tough team to play against.”

Seattle’s goaltender, Corinne Schroeder, feels the same.

“I would say we’re going to be pretty relentless,” notes the netminder. “We’re going to attack pucks. We’re going to be fierce. It’s going to be hard to play against us.”

With only about a week-and-half between the first practice and their season opener (next Friday, in Vancouver) the team admits they’re learning on the fly.

The excitement to finally suit up is palpable.

Several players also mentioned how much of a hockey city Seattle has become. And they’re really looking forward to the inaugural home opener, coming up on Black Friday.

A lot of those players are skating for little girls around the region. That youth movement is the future of the sport. But this new beginning is also a huge step forward for hockey and girls’ sports at the youth level.

“Being out there, it’s like you’re free. You don’t have anything holding you back,” says youth hockey player Avery Willits. “You can just be out there with your teammates having fun.”

Meanwhile, Avery’s teammate, Shea Trefethen, is equally enthusiastic about the new pro team.

“I really am excited. I love watching the Kraken,” she says. “And, I’m interested in watching how the PWHL plays and how different it is.”

Meanwhile, Anna Patrick has two daughters--9 and 11-years-old-- who both play on all-girls’ hockey teams. That’s a testament to the growth we’ve already seen in the Pacific Northwest.

She contends that youth sports are vital for childhood development and critical life skills.

“And, it’s especially important for young girls in building confidence and self-esteem,” affirms Patrick. “I hope to raise strong, confident girls. And, having those role models in the PWHL and the Torrent is so key in doing that, in developing that.”

Patrick is going to miss the home opener on Nov. 28-- she’s taking her 11-year-old to a hockey tournament in Nashville that weekend. She does say that her younger daughter is going with some teammates, while the entire family has tickets to a game next month.

That accessibility only helps the sport grow: something that’s not lost on the Torrent roster.

“I’m a West Coast kid and I never had the opportunity to see women play professional hockey,” Cayla Barnes recalls.

“So, to be able to be playing here and those kids to just be able to walk over and watch us each and every day; I think that’s really special,” the Seattle defender says. “And, hopefully, we’ll inspire a lot of dreams.”

One other big takeaway from Tuesday’s practice? How things are starting to take shape for the team, including solidifying an identity.

There’s also their regional rivalry with Vancouver. Look no further than the first game on the schedule, both against the Goldeneyes.

It gets going for real with their franchise debut north of the border next Friday.

