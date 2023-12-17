Seattle Thunderbirds announce game against Portland Winterhawks at Climate Pledge

SEATTLE — Seattle Thunderbirds have announced that their game against the Portland Winterhawks will be held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 17.

The Thunderbirds are now two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions following their victory over the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL Championship last May.

The “WHL” is the premier league for players before they are recruited into the National Hockey League.

“We are extremely privileged to host the third annual Battle on the Sound against our rival the Portland Winterhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. The support we receive from Tod Leiweke and the entire Kraken Organization is tremendous and it all helps to continue to grow the game of hockey in the region” said Thunderbirds President Colin Campbell.

Climate Pledge Arena is a special place for the Thunderbirds, who first played under the same roof back in 1989.

“It is a great opportunity for our guys to play at the Climate Pledge Arena. Our team has many young players that haven’t had this experience yet, and I know they will be really looking forward to the game. Playing against our rivals from Portland will bring additional energy to the event” said Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Jared Crooks.

Tickets go on sale December 20 and can be found here.





