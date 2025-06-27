Seattle targets illegal graffiti with fines after it pays $6 million in cleanup annually

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is trying to curb graffiti vandalism by targeting illegal taggers with fines.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced new legislation today aimed at combating illegal graffiti in the city by introducing a civil penalty of $1,000 per violation.

The proposed Illegal Graffiti Restitution ordinance hopes to provide additional tools to stop property crimes related to graffiti.

Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson and Councilmember Bob Kettle sponsored the ordinance.

“In neighborhoods throughout Seattle, the wave of illegal graffiti has cost countless small business and property owners time and money to remediate,” said City Attorney Davison.

In addition to the fine, they will be required to pay for labor and cleanup of graffiti, as well as community service for graffiti abatement.

In 2014, there were 28,816 reported instances of graffiti vandalism.

Small businesses and property owners pay millions of dollars per year for cleanup.

The city pays $6 million in cleanup costs every year.

If approved, the ordinance could provide Seattle with a new mechanism to address the financial burden of graffiti on the city and its residents.

©2025 Cox Media Group