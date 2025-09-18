Seattle-Tacoma International among lowest-rated mega airports in U.S.

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) continues to struggle with customer satisfaction, according to the latest survey from consumer research firm J.D. Power.

When comparing the 20 mega airports in the U.S., SEA ranked No. 17, only beating out Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Mega airports are defined by J.D. Power as those with 33 million or more passengers per year.

“The North America Airport Satisfaction Study, now in its 20th year, measures overall passenger satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports by examining their experience across seven core dimensions (in order of importance),” the study stated. “Ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage, and retail; and arrival/from airport experience.”

The results from the study came from surveys of 30,000 airport passengers from July 2024 to July 2025.

SEA tallied a below-average customer experience rating for the eighth-straight year, according to J.D. Power. While the airport’s overall service and timeliness of flights received positive feedback, SEA received the most criticism regarding its issues with overcapacity.

Best-performing mega airports

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction among mega airports for a second consecutive year. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranked second, while Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport finished third.

