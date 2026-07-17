Seattle summer is in full swing with festivals, parades, baseball, and more this weekend!

SEATTLE — It’s the middle of July, and Seattle has been putting on a show lately with perfect weather and plenty of things to do this weekend.

Festivals, parades, and free movies across Seattle this weekend

It’s three days of festival fun on Vashon Island for the Vashon Island Strawberry Festival. There will be vendors lined up on Vashon Highway, music at the main stage at Ober Park, the fun zone, and lots more. Saturday will be the Strawberry Festival Parade. Sunday there will be a Classic Car Parade and Show. The Vashon Island Strawberry Festival starts Friday at 4 p.m. at Ober Park.

Speaking of parades, the West Seattle Grand Parade is Saturday starting at 11 a.m. This event has been held since 1935 and will have everything you need for a great parade: floats, clowns, pirates, marching bands, drill teams and lots more. After you check out the parade, head on down to the Alki Art Fair, which is also going on throughout the weekend! There will be artist booths and live music all along the beach starting Friday at 2 p.m.

Center City Cinema is a series of free movie showings happening at parks across the city, and Friday at Cal Anderson Park you can see Sinners, which took home four Oscars earlier this year. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. For other movies and other parks that are showing movies through the summer, check out the Center City Cinema website for the full schedule.

It’s a day full of multicultural entertainment, activities for you and the family, and plenty of delicious things to eat during the Chinatown-International District (CID) Celebration. Hing Hay Park is where you will find martial arts demonstrations, dancing, games, and art, and of course live music. The CID Celebration is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More festivals in Tacoma and Lynnwood

Last week it was the Edmonds Porch Fest. This weekend, Tacoma is bringing the music as over 50 homes will be the stage for two days of live music. Tacoma Porchfest is a free, walkable music festival, and as the website for the event describes, a great way to meet your neighbor and find your new favorite band. These types of events are great because not only are they free, but community-focused. Maybe you’ve lived in the area or close by and have always wanted an excuse to check out Tacoma. This is a perfect reason to do so. The goal of Tacoma Porchfest is to create lasting community connections, and what better way to do that than through the power of music? Tacoma Porchfest is Saturday and Sunday starting at 12 p.m.

The Lynnwood Event Center is the home of Geek Fest West, which has three days of cosplay, gaming of all varieties, trading card games and tabletop RPGs, chess, and lots more. Do you have what it takes to be the best at the show? Enter one of the tournaments going on all weekend long, or just enjoy shopping from local artists and vendors while enjoying tasty food from food trucks. There will also be after-dark programming available for those 18 and up, so the fun lasts all day and into the night. Badges for Geek Fest West are still available, and the show starts today!

Here’s an event sent to us by a listener. The Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Port Townsend is putting on an evening of family-friendly bingo. All funds raised will benefit the Jefferson County Fair, and bingo won’t be the only attraction. There will also be a bake sale, silent auction, hot dogs, and a prize for every game. Bingo night is at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mariners are back in Seattle

Mariners baseball is back after the All-Star break, with the Mariners looking to start the second half strong with a homestand featuring a weekend set against the San Francisco Giants. The division lead is going to be a tight one for the rest of the season, so don’t miss out on all the action at T-Mobile Park! The Tacoma Rainiers are also in town this weekend, taking on the Oklahoma City Comets. Make sure to check the promotion schedules for both teams in case there is something you really want to see, or some cool swag to get.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com. What’s left on your summer to-do list? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

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